sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 14:29 IST, August 25th 2024

Two Property Brokers Held for Killing 64-Year-Old Woman in Goa

The Goa police have arrested two property brokers who allegedly killed a 64-year-old woman at her house in Calangute over a monetary dispute

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Death to Chandipura Virus
The Goa police have arrested two property brokers who allegedly killed a 64-year-old woman at her house in Calangute over a monetary dispute | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:29 IST, August 25th 2024