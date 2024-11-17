Published 17:32 IST, November 17th 2024
Two Railway Bedroll Boys Nabbed in Tripura With 298 Kg of Dry Cannabis
Two persons working as railway bedroll boys were arrested with 24 cartons of cannabis at the Agartala Railway Station on Sunday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Two Railway Bedroll Boys Nabbed in Tripura With 298 Kg of Dry Cannabis | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:32 IST, November 17th 2024