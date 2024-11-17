sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:32 IST, November 17th 2024

Two Railway Bedroll Boys Nabbed in Tripura With 298 Kg of Dry Cannabis

Two persons working as railway bedroll boys were arrested with 24 cartons of cannabis at the Agartala Railway Station on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two Railway Bedroll Boys Nabbed in Tripura With 298 Kg of Dry Cannabis
Two Railway Bedroll Boys Nabbed in Tripura With 298 Kg of Dry Cannabis | Image: ANI
17:32 IST, November 17th 2024