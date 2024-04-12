Advertisement

Two persons sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a factory in Wadhu Budruk area of Pune on Saturday, an official said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the factory that manufactures cushions and foam material and had at least 50 to 55 gas cylinders on the premises, he said.

"We got a call at 12:38pm about some 10 to 12 cylinders exploding and causing a massive fire. Five fire tenders from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and one each from Pune, Shiru and Alandi civic bodies were deployed to douse the blaze," he said.

"Two persons received minor injuries in the fire, which was doused soon after. The injured persons have been admitted in the hospital," the official added.