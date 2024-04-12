×

Updated December 17th, 2022 at 16:43 IST

Two receive minor injuries in fire in Pune cushion-foam factory

Two persons sustained minor injuries in an explosion in a factory in Wadhu Budruk area of Pune on Saturday, an official said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the factory that manufactures cushions and foam material and had at least 50 to 55 gas cylinders on the premises, he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image | Image:self
"We got a call at 12:38pm about some 10 to 12 cylinders exploding and causing a massive fire. Five fire tenders from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and one each from Pune, Shiru and Alandi civic bodies were deployed to douse the blaze," he said.

"Two persons received minor injuries in the fire, which was doused soon after. The injured persons have been admitted in the hospital," the official added. 

Published December 17th, 2022 at 16:43 IST

