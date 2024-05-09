Two Senior Students Expelled From BIT Sindri Hostel For Inappropriate Behaviour With Juniors

Advertisement

Dhanbad: The anti-ragging committee of the BIT, Sindri, has expelled two final-year students from their hostel over their alleged inappropriate behaviour with junior students, Director of the institution Dr Pankaj Rai said on Wednesday.

A member of the anti-ragging committee said that the incident happened on April 30 night when a six-member team of second-year students, who were working on an ISRO competition project, were going to a lab in casual dress from their hostel.

Roaming of students on the campus after 11 pm is prohibited in BIT Sindri.

The junior students had also not taken prior permission from the hostel in-charge and campus security authorities to go to the lab at night, he said.

Finding them near the hostel of final-year students, two of its boarders had questioned them on why they were not in proper dress.

"Later, only two students who were in lab dress were allowed to the lab, while four others were sent back to their hostel following a heated argument,” the member said.

The aggrieved junior students complained to the United Grant Commission (UGC) and on its directive, the institute’s anti-ragging committee held a meeting on May 5 and decided to expel two final-year students from the hostel after finding them guilty prima facie.