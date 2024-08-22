sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:22 IST, August 23rd 2024

2 Snatchers On Mission ‘Ab Tak 56’ After Robbing 26 Mobiles To Accomplish Mission ‘Special 26’ Held

Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching 26 mobile phones in just four hours in Delhi’s Shahdara district, according to the Shahdara police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shahdara police arrests 2 accused for snatching 26 mobile phones in 4 hours.
