Two persons succumbed to splinter injuries in Manipur over the past 12 hours even as heavy gunbattle between two groups was reported from Khoirentak foothills in Bishnupur district and Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the fresh round of firing comes after a few hours of lull since Wednesday evening.

A person who sustained bomb splinter injuries on his head in Wednesday’s violence died on the way to Guwahati via Mizoram, officials added.

Another injured person, who also sustained splinter injuries, died around 9am on Thursday in Churachandpur district hospital where he was undergoing treatment, officials said.

According to officials, out of the five persons who sustained splinter injuries at Chingphei area on Wednesday evening, three were taken to Churachandpur district hospital.

While one was hit by splinters on his head, the others sustained injuries on their shoulders, legs and back, officials said.

On Tuesday, two men were killed and six injured in separate incidents of violence near Narainsena village in Bishnupur.

While one of the victims was killed by a bullet wound, the other died when a countrymade gun he was using misfired and hit him on his face, sources said.

Meanwhile, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Imphal-West districts and recovered 5 arms, 31 ammunition, 19 explosives, 3 packs of IED material, Manipur police wrote on X.

Police have also set up 130 nakas in different districts and detained 1,646 persons in connection with various violations.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.