Updated April 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Two Teenage Boys Drowned in Surya River Near Palghar
Two teenaged boys drowned in Surya river in Palghar district on Saturday
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two boys drown in Surya river in Palghar | Image:PTI/representative
Advertisement
Palghar: Two teenaged boys drowned in Surya river in Palghar district on Saturday, police official told PTI.
Somesh Shinde and Karan Nayak, both 18, had gone for a swim in the river in Borsehti, the Boisar police station official said.
Advertisement
"The incident took place at 3:30pm. The body was recovered by police personnel and local fisherfolk at 6:50pm. An accidental death case has been registered," he added.
Advertisement
Published April 27th, 2024 at 23:54 IST