Two boys drown in Surya river in Palghar | Image:PTI/representative

Palghar: Two teenaged boys drowned in Surya river in Palghar district on Saturday, police official told PTI.

Somesh Shinde and Karan Nayak, both 18, had gone for a swim in the river in Borsehti, the Boisar police station official said.

"The incident took place at 3:30pm. The body was recovered by police personnel and local fisherfolk at 6:50pm. An accidental death case has been registered," he added.