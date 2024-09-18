Published 14:20 IST, September 18th 2024
Two Teens Drown in River During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Maharashtra's Nashik
Two teenagers drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, an official said on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two teenagers drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, an official said on Wednesday. | Image: Puxabay (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:20 IST, September 18th 2024