Published 15:01 IST, September 17th 2024
Two Women Killed, One Injured After Car Hits Them in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Two women were killed and one other was injured after they were hit by a car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police here said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI (Representational Image)
15:01 IST, September 17th 2024