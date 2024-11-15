Published 15:06 IST, November 15th 2024
Two Women of Drama Troupe Die in Road Accident in Kerala''s Kannur
Two women of a 14-member drama troupe died in a road accident when the mini bus they were travelling in overturned in the wee hours of Friday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two Women of Drama Troupe Die in Road Accident in Kerala''s Kannur | Image: PTI/representative
