Advertisement

Noida, May 17 (PTI) Two sanitation workers died after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from a gutter they were working inside here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Sonu (30) and Shyam Babu (46), they said, adding that the incident took place on Monday. "The gutter is located outside a hosiery complex in the industrial Phase 2 police station area," a police spokesperson said.

Both the workers had fainted after inhaling toxic fumes inside the gutter. They were taken to a hospital but did not survive, the spokesperson added. Their families were informed and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added. PTI KIS TDS TDS