English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Two-year-old girl dead, two injured in fire in Ghaziabad

Two-year-old girl dead, two injured in fire in Ghaziabad

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died and her sister and her mother were injured when a fire broke out at their Rajnagar extension flat on Tuesday while they were sleeping, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at the River Heights society, they said.

Advertisement

All of them were rushed to a hospital, where Bhoomi died, while her sister Divyanshi (4) and mother Shweta are undergoing treatment, the police said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sunil Kumar Singh said all three were in deep sleep and hence, were unaware about the fire which started in an electronic equipment.

Advertisement

The girl died due to suffocation, doctors told the family members.

A TV and some other home appliances also caught fire and dense smoke filled the room, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said. PTI COR ABN IJT

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo