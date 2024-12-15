Two Youths Killed In Road Accident In UP's Gonda

Gonda: Two youths were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a stationary vehicle here on Sunday, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle fled from the spot, they said.

Janardan Paswan (25) and Shiva Paswan (19), both residents of Teliyani village, were going to Itiathok market when their motorcycle hit the sugarcane-laden stationary vehicle, said Station House Officer, Itiathok, Sheshmani Pandey.