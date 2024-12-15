Published 23:53 IST, December 15th 2024
Two Youths Killed In Road Accident In UP's Gonda
Gonda: Two youths were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a stationary vehicle here on Sunday, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle fled from the spot, they said.
Janardan Paswan (25) and Shiva Paswan (19), both residents of Teliyani village, were going to Itiathok market when their motorcycle hit the sugarcane-laden stationary vehicle, said Station House Officer, Itiathok, Sheshmani Pandey.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The driver of the other vehicle fled after the accident and efforts are being made to nab him, the SHO said.
Updated 23:53 IST, December 15th 2024