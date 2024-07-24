sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:08 IST, July 24th 2024

Tyre of Vehicle in Punjab Governor's Cavalcade Bursts, Two Security Personnel Injured

Two security personnel sustained minor injuries when a tyre of a vehicle which was part of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's cavalcade burst in Gharinda village here on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred during the governor's visit to the border areas here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
23:04 IST, July 24th 2024