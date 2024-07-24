Published 23:08 IST, July 24th 2024
Tyre of Vehicle in Punjab Governor's Cavalcade Bursts, Two Security Personnel Injured
Two security personnel sustained minor injuries when a tyre of a vehicle which was part of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's cavalcade burst in Gharinda village here on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred during the governor's visit to the border areas here.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tyre Burst in Punjab Governor's Cavalcade Injures Two Security Personnel | Image: PTI
23:04 IST, July 24th 2024