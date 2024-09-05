Published 23:53 IST, September 5th 2024

U'khand: Seers Pitch for Removal of Urdu Words Like 'Shahi' from Hindu Religious Contexts

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used 'Rajasi Sawari' instead of 'Shahi Sawari'.