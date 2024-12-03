Uber Shikara: India's First Water Transport Service Launched in Kashmir

Uber has launched India's first water transport service: Uber Shikara allowing users to book shikara rides through their digital platform. | Image: PTI

Srinagar: Kashmir's iconic Dal Lake now has a more convenient way to explore it. The cab service company Uber has launched India's first water transport service: Uber Shikara. The app will allow users to book shikara rides through their digital platform.

Uber Shikara is Asia's first water transport service, which aims to combine technology with tradition, allowing travelers to pre-book shikara rides through the popular ride-hailing app. The service has been introduced at Nehru Park, an island park located in the heart of Dal Lake. The initiative has started with seven locally owned shikaras and will expand further for locals.

Rides will be available at government-regulated rates, ensuring fair pricing for tourists. Additionally, Uber will not charge any fees to its shikara partners, ensuring that the full fare goes directly to the boat operators, company officials said.

Wali Mohammed Bhat, President of the Shikarawala Association, highlighted the benefits of this initiative for both tourists and shikara operators.

"With Uber Shikara, tourists will no longer need to bargain, and they will enjoy standardized pricing. The shikara riders are happy with this development, as it will enhance their livelihoods," Bhat remarked.

Tourists have also appreciated the initiative, as pre-booking through online modes and standardized pricing are significant advantages for them.