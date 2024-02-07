English
UCC Draft Could be Debated in Uttarakhand Assembly if Received Before Start of Session: Minister

The government-appointed panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge was recently given a 15-day extension to submit the UCC draft to the Uttrakhand Assembly.

Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Agarwal.
Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Agarwal. | Image:X@MLAPremAggarwal
DEHRADUN: Uttrakhand state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Premchand Agarwal, on Saturday, said that a debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft could be on the agenda of the upcoming assembly session if it is submitted for the same by a government-appointed panel in time. "We expect the UCC drafting panel to submit its report soon. If we get it in time, a debate on the draft report of the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) could be on the agenda of this (assembly) session," Agarwal was quoted as saying in a PTI report. He did, however, note that the panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been given a 15-day extension and that it was free to submit the UCC draft whenever it was ready. 

The minister added that UCC was very important for the state government as it is a major poll promise made by the BJP government. He also responded to Congress leader Harish Rawat's remarks that the UCC is an exercise in futility as different states have different views on it, defeating the point of having a uniform code. Minister Agarwal said that the draft had not been received as yet and that its contents, thus, cannot be a matter of speculation.  

“If the draft is received, a detailed debate on it will be held on the floor of the assembly which is a large platform. Then we will initiate steps to give legal sanctity. I invite suggestions from Congress members too on it,” said the minister. 

With inputs from PTI. 

