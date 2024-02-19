Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The teachers' association of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) has written to Health Minister Satyendar Jain to shift a proposed hospital to be constructed in the GTB hospital premises to a nearby area since the site is a green biodiverse area.

The students' union of UCMS has also raised the same issue and the teachers' body has expressed its solidarity with their demand.

"We, the faculty of UCMS, appreciate and support this initiative of developing Covid- dedicated infrastructure in East Delhi. However, we find that the ... proposed site of the building will damage the rich biodiverse green area..., when in fact there is availability of land (under the Delhi Government) in the nearby areas," the letter to Jain said.

They also mentioned the Delhi government's initiative of rejuvenating lakes and the greenery of Delhi and said that they "understand the importance of green environment".

They urged Jain to "consider shifting the proposed hospital in the nearby area and thus, promote sustainable development".

"The proposed site is already a playground which is an essential feature of a medical education institute. The endangered green area is internationally recognised hotspot for birds. We find that the National Green Tribunal also recommends to preserve biodiverse and green zone, one such recent instance is of the Delhi University," the letter said.

They also said that there is an already existing Covid management facility at Ramlila ground nearby which is currently underutilised.

"More so, the building in the proposed area might also make surrounding area unsafe for the girls' and nursing hostels which are around it. The political establishment at the helm in Delhi government is known for participatory leadership through various mohalla samitis, RWA involvement etc," they said.

Satyendar Jain had recently said that the government will build seven new hospitals in the national capital in six months using precast building technique.

The hospitals will come up in Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital Campus and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya. PTI SLB AAR AAR