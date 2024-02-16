Gujarat to Rajasthan in a Flash: How the Udaipur Bypass Will Benefit Commuters. 5 Points | Image: Representative/PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village.

This Bypass will help in decongesting Udaipur City. Its a good news for commuters who are looking to travel to Nathdwara Shrinathji from Gujarat.

Advertisement

How the Udaipur Bypass Will Benefit Commuters. 5 Points

Constructed at a cost Rs 900 crore, the bypass will facilitate an easier and smoother route for Shrinathji pilgrims traveling between Gujarat and Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

The new bypass lessens the traffic in Udaipur by rerouting traffic from Jaipur to Ahmedabad.

It will connect Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village.

People traveling from Debari to Kaya took around twenty to twenty-five minutes to get out of the traffic bottleneck at Pratapnagar. The construction of bypass will relieve people from the daily jam caused by the movement of heavy vehicles in Udaipur city.

udaip[Udaipur Bypass will ease traffic pressure at Balicha bypass.



In November 2017, work on the Debari to Kaya bypass, often known as the Udaipur bypass, began. Its original completion deadline was November 2019. The contractor's financial difficulties are the reason for the project's delayed completion.