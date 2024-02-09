Uday Samant Alleges 'Gang War' Within Sena, Counters Resignation Demand

Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday claimed that the death of Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha are a result of ‘gang-war’. Responding to the demands of resignation of chief minister by the Opposition, Samat questioned if similar demands were raised during the Palghar incident.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday evening during a ‘Facebook Live’ by a local social activist Mauris Noronga, who also ended his own life, claimed the Police.

Addressing a news conference here, Uday Samant condemned the incident and said nobody should lose their life in this manner, even if they are one’s political rivals. He urged for collaborative efforts to maintain peace and security in the state. He attributed the incident to the ongoing “gang war”.

He claimed that there was a deeper connection between Noronha and top Sena (UBT) leaders. He also showed what he claimed were clippings from Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ carrying photos of Noronha with leaders from the Thackeray-led party.

Samant countered Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that Noronha had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a few days ago, calling it a mischief.

Referring to the conversation between Ghosalkar and Noronha, Samant said, “When two leaders of the (Sena) UBT are discussing their plans, how does Shiv Sena come into the picture?” He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Samant responds to growing resignation demand

Responding to queries about the demand for President’s Rule in the state, Samant said no such calls were made after the Palghar incident, referring to the lynching of two sadhus on the suspicion of being child stealers in 2020.

The Dahisar firing incident, whose video is doing rounds on the social media platforms, has resulted in a political slugfest in the state of Maharashtra. The Opposition leaders in the state, especially leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT) have demanded the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis .

“Jungle Raj' has come to Maharashtra, Mumbaikars are shocked! Mumbaikars will answer those who want to bring 'Gundaraj' to Mumbai once again by feeding such gangsters,” said the Shiv Sena.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening, showed ex-corporator Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.