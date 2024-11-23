Uddhav's Sena Strike Rate In 2024 Maharashtra Polls: How Many Seats He Contested And Won

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: ⁠Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faced one of its crushing defeat in the Maharashtra elections, results of which are being declared today. According to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing alliance, Uddhav's Sena contested 95 seats in Maharashtra but is leading only in 20 seats.

Whereas, its alliance partners Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP, who contested on 101 and 86 seats are leading on 19 and 11 seats respectively. Together, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading on just 50 seats out of total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's performance in Maharashtra elections 2024

Shiv Sena - UBT | Contested 95, leading on 20 seats

Congress | Contested 101, leading on 19

NCP - Sharad Pawar | Contested 86, leading in 11

Mahayuti's performance in Maharashtra elections 2024

BJP | Contested on 149, leading on 129 seats

Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde | leading on 55 seats

NCP - Ajit Pawar | leading on 40 seats

NDA performance in 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP contested on 260 seats and won 122 of them. In 2019, BJP contested 152 seats in alliance with the unified Shiv Sena under Uddhav's leadership and won 105.

BJP's performance in Lok Sabha polls 2024 in Maharashtra

The BJP-led NDA or Mahayuti faced a setback in 2024 Lok Sabha elections earlier this year as the alliance managed to win just 17 seats out of total 48. The BJP had won 9 seats way too down from 23 in 2019. Alliance partners Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena bagged 7 while Ajit Pawar's NCP won just one seat.

Therefore, this mammoth performance of the Mahayuti in these elections is a significant turn around from its Lok Sabha performance.

MVA 2024 Lok Sabha performance

On the other side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi registered an impressive performance as it had won 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra back in June.