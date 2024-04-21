Advertisement

Lucknow: The Income Tax (IT) of Uttar Pradesh has attached a 200-acre plot of land in a prime location near Lucknow being developed by Kolkata-registered Humsafar Dealer Pvt. Ltd. (name changed to True-Live Homes Pvt. Ltd.), a company previously linked to Shridhar Patankar, who is the brother-in-law of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray. Most of the attached land was acquired by eight Delhi-based shell companies. It was being developed into an integrated township by Humsafar Dealer, controlled by entry operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi. The land has been attached under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) of Lucknow initiated the investigation after receiving a complaint from a self-claimed activist based in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The activist had named Chaturvedi, Patankar and Humsafar in the complaint. During the investigation, the IT department found that Humsafer acquired land in Lucknow through benamidar.

Advertisement

Chaturvedi, who operates a number of shell companies, further transferred the money through his shell company Humsafar Dealer in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs 30 crore to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Pvt. Ltd.

Thus, the money siphoned off in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.