Published 14:51 IST, November 5th 2024

'State Polls a Fight Between Those Who Love And Hate Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.
Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it | Image: PTI
