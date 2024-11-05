Published 14:51 IST, November 5th 2024
'State Polls a Fight Between Those Who Love And Hate Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is a battle between those who love the state and the ones who hate it | Image: PTI
Advertisement
14:51 IST, November 5th 2024