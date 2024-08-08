sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 12:56 IST, August 8th 2024

Uddhav Thackeray Visits Delhi CM Kejriwal's Home, Meets his Wife

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Uddhav at Kejriwal house
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:56 IST, August 8th 2024