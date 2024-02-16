English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Ugly Classroom Fight Turns Into A Boxing Ring, Violent Punches, Kicks And Slaps Caught On Camera

Viral Video: The cause behind the fight, according to the viral post, was that one of the students did not 'open' the classroom 'door.'

Pritam Saha
Classroom Fight Turns Into A Boxing Ring: A Video Of Punches, Kicks, and Slaps Emerges
Classroom Fight Turns Into A Boxing Ring: A Video Of Punches, Kicks, and Slaps Emerges | Image:X
Viral Video: Fighting in the classroom has become more common than students studying in a classroom in recent years. The fact that the majority of these conflicts in the classroom arise for "petty and ignorant" reasons is even more troubling. A brutal brawl between two students was captured in a video that went viral on social media, adding to the list. The other students attempted to step in during this time. 

The cause behind the fight, according to the viral post, was that one of the students did not 'open' the classroom 'door.' Students were so observed fighting ferociously to take revenge. There is a point at which the conflict escalates to the point when two students are seen punching, kicking, and slapping each other. The location and date of the occurrence were not confirmed. But as soon as the video began to circulate online, most people were left criticizing the students. 

The video was posted on the social networking platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a person going by the handle "Arhant Shelby". The majority of people wrote off the incident as unimportant and claimed that disputes of this kind frequently occur in schools, while some criticizing the children for losing their cool over a pointless dispute. Some also questioned the next generation's violent tendencies. The post received a ton of views, likes, and comments after it was shared today. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

