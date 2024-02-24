English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Ujjain: Garlic Being Sold At Price Of Gold, Farmers Protecting Crops, Goes Viral | WATCH

The farmers of Ujjain have adopted a unique method to protect the garlic crop standing in the fields from thieves, watch viral video and other details below

Rishi Shukla
A farmer protecting his garlic crop in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
A farmer protecting his garlic crop in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Garlic producing farmers in the entire state including Ujjain are looking very happy because the price of garlic is sky high or should we say, garlic is being sold at the price of gold. 

But the farmers are also worried about the security of the garlic crop standing in the fields. In such a situation, the farmers of Ujjain have adopted a unique method to protect the garlic crop standing in the fields from thieves.

This year the garlic crop has, in a way, troubled the farmers. Farmer's garlic is being sold in the wholesale market for 25 to 30 thousand per quintal.

Common customers are getting garlic for 500 to 600 per kg in Kherchi market. At present the price of garlic is sky rocketing, in such a situation, garlic producing farmers seem very happy. 

But along with this happiness, the farmers also have a worry and that is the worry of the garlic crop being stolen while guarding the garlic in the fields is troubling the farmers. 

CCTV installed in garlic field

Due to the high price of garlic, there is a fear of theft of the garlic crop standing in the fields. In such a situation, farmers are making every effort to protect their crops. 

Bharat Singh Bais, a farmer of village Mangrola located on Chintaman Road, Ujjain, has adopted a unique method to protect the garlic crop standing in his field. 

Farmer Bharat Singh Bais told that he has installed CCTV cameras in his fields to take care of his garlic so that his farming can be monitored. 

A Farmer protecting garlic crop

Through CCTV cameras, he keeps an eye on his fields 24 hours sitting at home. Besides, other farmers of the village have installed more lights around their fields and are providing security day and night. 

Some farmers have also hired private guards on their farms at night who are continuously protecting the garlic crop.

According to reports, Madhya Pradesh is one of the largest producer of garlic in India.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Viral

