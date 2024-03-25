BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain During Holi Celebrations

Advertisement

Ujjain: Fire broke out inside the garbhgriha of Ujjain's Mahakal mandir during Holi celebrations at early hours on Monday, March 25. Holi celebrations were underway at the Mahakal mandir during bhasma aarti when the fire broke out.

“The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident...Their medical treatment is underway,” said District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | People admitted to District Hospital in Ujjain after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TkpAnsHLT8 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Several people have been injured in the incident and have been admited to Ujjain District Hospital.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)