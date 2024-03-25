×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain During Holi Celebrations

People have been admitted to District Hospital in Ujjain after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain | Image: PTI/File
Ujjain: Fire broke out inside the garbhgriha of Ujjain's Mahakal mandir during Holi celebrations at early hours on Monday, March 25. Holi celebrations were underway at the Mahakal mandir during bhasma aarti when the fire broke out. 

 “The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident...Their medical treatment is underway,” said District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. 

Several people have been injured in the incident and have been admited to Ujjain District Hospital. 

 

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited) 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

