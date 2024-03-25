Fire At Mahakaleshwar Mandir: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Injured in Indore, To Fly To Ujjain | LIVE

Advertisement

Ujjain: Fire broke out inside the garbhgriha of Ujjain's Mahakal mandir during Holi celebrations at early hours on Monday, March 25. Holi celebrations were underway at the Mahakal mandir during bhasma aarti when the fire broke out at around 5.50 am.

“The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident. Their medical treatment is underway,” said Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

“Fourteen priests suffered burn injuries. Some are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight have sought treatment in Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered. It will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain and a report will be submitted in three days,” said Singh.

#BREAKING: Massive Fire at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Mandir



Fire Caused by Gulal, say initial reports

Initially it seems that the fire was caused by gulal, said the Ujjain collector. "The fire started as 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning 'kapoor' (camphor). It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze,"

"The fire started after gulal was thrown as part of a ritual on the occasion of Holi. It caused burn injuries to priests, who were rushed to the district hospital," priest Ashish also told reporters.

A large number of people, including some VVIPs, were present during the incident in the Nandi Hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum, but no injuries were reported among the devotees, officials said.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the incident was unfortunate and added he was in constant touch with the district administration. As per the latest updates, Yadav is rushing to Ujjain where he will be meeting the victims.

(This is a developing story)

