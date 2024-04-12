×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

UK Appoints Lindy Cameron as New High Commissioner to India

Cameron, who has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020, will assume her new role this month.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lindy Cameron
Lindy Cameron | Image:National Cyber Security Centre
The United Kingdom has named Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India, succeeding incumbent Alex Ellis. The announcement came through a statement released by the British High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment," the readout stated.

A look at Lindy Cameron's background

Cameron, who has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020, will assume her new role this month. Her extensive experience also includes a previous position as the director general of the UK's Northern Ireland Office.

The appointment of Cameron arrives at a crucial juncture as the UK and India are currently engaged in negotiations for a long-awaited free trade agreement. This move underscores the significance of fostering strong diplomatic ties between the two nations, particularly in areas of trade and security cooperation.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

