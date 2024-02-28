Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which the UK’s first lady and Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, checked out books at a stall with her parents, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. Both the daughters of Akshata Murty, Anoushka and Krishna, were with them. The video was shot at Raghvendra Mutt in Bengaluru and is doing the rounds everywhere.



An X user who uploaded the video spotted the family checking out books from a local book stall near the Raghvendra Mutt in Bengaluru. He wrote in the caption, “UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight.”

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayanamurthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight. pic.twitter.com/WxIAvHh40w — M.R. Guru Prasad (@GuruPra18160849) February 26, 2024

The video highlights the simplicity of the family, as even after reaching the top, they are roaming without any security guards. Moreover, the users praised this gesture by the family. One user wrote, “Absolutely amazing!no security no ego no extravaganza! lovely Mrs sunak and Mr & Mrs Narayana Murthy.”



Another user replied, “Empty vessels make more noise.. but our Narayana murthy sir and Sudha murthy madam are vessels filled with knowledge and gratitude.. they know their roots and their hard work.. that's the identity of being a human being .. thanks for bringing up this video bro.”



This is not the first time Narayana Murthy has been seen without security. Earlier in this month, he was seen with Akshata Murty enjoying ice cream at the famous Corner House Ice Creams in Jayanagar.