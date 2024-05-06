Advertisement

British resident Jason Holton is one of the heaviest men in the country, died from organ failure before his 34th birthday. Mr Holton weighed approximately 317kg. According to his mother, Leisa, firefighters were required to assist with his transport to Royal Surrey County Hospital following an ambulance call.

Six firefighters helped transport Holton to Royal Surrey County Hospital after he was taken there by ambulance, according to his mother, Leisa. She mentioned that Holton's kidneys were the first organs to cease functioning, and doctors informed her that her son would likely pass away "within a week."

“He’s probably had about eight lives and I thought the doctors would be able to save him again, but sadly it wasn’t possible,” Holton's mother said.

Holton reportedly began overeating during his teenage years while grieving his father’s death and went on to consume 10,000 calories a day, which included eating doner kebabs for breakfast.

He lived in a specially adapted council bungalow, custom-built with reinforced furniture for his comfort. Holton, in the latter part of his life, was bed-bound, couldn't move and suffered from breathing difficulties.

Holton said, "I believe time's over for me in general. I'm 34 now. I know I’ve got to try something."

In 2020, Holton collapsed and had to be airlifted by a crane from a third-floor flat by a team of more than 30 firefighters.