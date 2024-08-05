sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy Displays Newly Arrived F-16 Fighter Jets to Combat Russia in the Air

Published 07:22 IST, August 5th 2024

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Displays Newly Arrived F-16 Fighter Jets to Combat Russia in the Air

Ukraine's newly arrived F-16 fighter jets were put on display Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the planes will boost the country's war

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
F 16 in Kyiv
Ukraine's newly arrived F-16 fighter jets were put on display Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said the planes will boost the country's war | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:22 IST, August 5th 2024