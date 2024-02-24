Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 14th, 2021 at 06:59 IST

UN human rights chief criticises India for temporary communication blackouts in J&K

UN human rights chief criticises India for temporary communication blackouts in J&K

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday described as "worrying" India's use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as "frequent" temporary communication blackouts in Jammu and Kashmir.

In her opening statement at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet acknowledged the Indian government's efforts to counter terrorism and promote development in Jammu and Kashmir but said such "restrictive measures can result in human rights violations and foster further tensions and discontent".

Advertisement

"Indian authorities' restrictions on public assembly and frequent temporary communication blackouts continue in Jammu and Kashmir, while hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression, and journalists face ever-growing pressure," she said.

"Ongoing use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act throughout India is worrying, with Jammu and Kashmir having among the highest number of cases in the country," Bachelet said.

Advertisement

There was no official reaction to Bachelet's comments. India, on multiple occasions, in the past strongly rejected the UN human rights chief's criticisms relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to China, she talked about its new 'National Action Plan on Human Rights 2021-2025' which was released this month.

Advertisement

"I look forward to exploring it for possible areas of engagement and cooperation. I regret that I am not able to report progress on my efforts to seek meaningful access to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," she said.   "In the meantime, my office is finalising its assessment of the available information on allegations of serious human rights violations in that region, with a view to making it public by the end of the year," Bachelet said.

Talking about Nepal, she hoped the new government will take early steps to restore the independence of the National Human Rights Commission through a transparent process.

Advertisement

"The authorities' commitment to prioritise amendment of the transitional justice law is an opportunity for fresh approaches to revitalise the process, in consultation with victims and in line with international standards," the UN human rights chief said. PTI MPB AAR AAR

Advertisement

Published September 14th, 2021 at 06:59 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shiva Rajkumar's Photo With Prabhudeva Goes Viral

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. DYK These Films Of Shahid Could Never Reach His Audience? Here's Why

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Battle for the PKL trophy as milestone Season 10 Playoffs kick off

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo