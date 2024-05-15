Unable To Handle Rejection, Man Stabs Woman To Death In Front Of Her Kids At Howrah Station

Advertisement

Kolkata: In a shocking turn of events, a man stabbed a woman to death in Howrah station on Wednesday after he claimed that she had rejected his marriage proposal after taking Rs 10 lakh from him, according to local reports. Victim Ribhu Biswas and her husband were working together in a hotel in Mumbai. Working there, the couple met accused Mungesh Yadav, who hailed from Maharashtra. Feeling rejected and cheated, Mungesh murdered Ribhu in broad daylight as she was having tea with her husband and two kids at Howrah station.

Based on the husband's complaint, the 50-year-old Mungesh was arrested by the police. After being arrested, Mungesh told the police that Ribhu had taken Rs 10 lakh from him in Mumbai and had promised to marry him. Mungesh said that they were allegedly in a relationship together. However, Mungesh claimed that Ribhu suddenly turned him now for marriage and in a fit of rage, he murdered her.

The incident took place in Howrah Station's Platform Number 23. According to local reports, the family was having tea along with Mungesh on Wednesday morning. According to the husband's complaint, he was sent to fetch medicines by Mungesh. In that moment, Ribhu was stabbed to death. Hearing the commotion, the RPF rushed to the spot. On reaching there, they found Mungesh arguing with everyone at the spot, holding a blood-stained knife.

After bringing the situation under control, the RPF took Mungesh in their custody and handed him over to the Golabari police station. On the other hand, Ribhu was declared dead as she was taken to the hospital. According to Mungesh, he came down to Bengal on the pretext of marrying Ribhu. Ribhu had come to see off Mungesh along with her family.

