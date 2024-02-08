English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

'Unacceptable': Scindia Swings Into Action, Warns Unruly Flyers Amid Airport Chaos

Jyotiraditya Scindia swung into action and said that several measures have been taken to avoid similar circumstances in the future.

Digital Desk
Scindia Warns Unruly Flyers
Scindia Warns Unruly Flyers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As massive chaos erupted outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared an action plan to tackle flight delays and cancellations. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Scindia said that several measures have been taken to avoid similar circumstances in the future. He also warned unruly passengers and asked them to bear with the situation as ‘all stakeholders are working to minimise inconvenience’. "It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact", tweeted Scindia.

What Are The Steps Which Are Being Taken to Avoid Chaos at Airport

  • Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the DGCA to get approvals.
  • The DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather. 

Chaos at IGI Airport After Flight Delays, Cancellation 

Several videos have also been doing rounds on social media wherein a large crowd can be seen outside Terminal 3 of the IGI, with a section of people shouting 'Shame, Shame'. For the unversed, dozens of flights were delayed due to dense fog and bad weather conditions in the national capital Delhi, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport for several hours. Officials confirmed that a dozen flights to Delhi had to be diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As per flightradar24, 245 departures have been delayed from the Delhi airport today. Besides, nearly 100 arrivals were running behind their scheduled time.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making an announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday. As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making an announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm.

The viral video purportedly shows an agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot. "A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making a delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X.

Advertisement

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency took cognizance and initiated a probe into the same.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement