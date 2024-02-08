Advertisement

New Delhi: As massive chaos erupted outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared an action plan to tackle flight delays and cancellations. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Scindia said that several measures have been taken to avoid similar circumstances in the future. He also warned unruly passengers and asked them to bear with the situation as ‘all stakeholders are working to minimise inconvenience’. "It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimize passenger inconvenience. Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions. I would like to assure everyone that all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact", tweeted Scindia.

What Are The Steps Which Are Being Taken to Avoid Chaos at Airport

Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the DGCA to get approvals.

The DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather.

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM.



The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2024

Chaos at IGI Airport After Flight Delays, Cancellation

Several videos have also been doing rounds on social media wherein a large crowd can be seen outside Terminal 3 of the IGI, with a section of people shouting 'Shame, Shame'. For the unversed, dozens of flights were delayed due to dense fog and bad weather conditions in the national capital Delhi, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport for several hours. Officials confirmed that a dozen flights to Delhi had to be diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions. As per flightradar24, 245 departures have been delayed from the Delhi airport today. Besides, nearly 100 arrivals were running behind their scheduled time.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making an announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday. As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making an announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm.

The viral video purportedly shows an agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot. "A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making a delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X.

Advertisement

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency took cognizance and initiated a probe into the same.