Advertisement

Viral: In India, it is almost unlikely to locate a place where Parle-G biscuits haven't found a home. The demand for these biscuits is still there today, and it comes from all socio-economic backgrounds— from the wealthy to the poor, from small villages to big cities. These biscuits are loved by people from all walks of life. Many people still feel that their tea isn't complete without a Parle-G biscuit.

Parle-G: A Global Brand

This biscuit is not only very popular in India but also enjoyed globally, especially in the US and Pakistan, where it has a devoted following. It is also very inexpensive and delicious. You might be wondering how much these biscuits cost overseas in light of this.

Parle-G: Price In Pakistan

A 65g pack of Parle-G biscuits costs approximately 5 rupees in India. According to reports, one dollar buys about eight packs of Parle-G in the United States, which weighs 56.5g and costs about 10 rupees apiece. In Pakistan, the identical pack that costs Rs 5 in India sells for almost Rs 50. This suggests that Parle-G biscuits cost a bit higher outside of India.

Parle-G: History

The history of Parle-G started in an abandoned factory in the Ville Parle district of Mumbai. A businessman called Mohanlal Dayal took up the task of turning this manufacturing into a confectionery in 1929. After then, Parle first released biscuits under the Parle-Gloco brand in 1938. The manufacture of biscuits had to discontinue after independence. Parle-G was formerly known as Gluco biscuits prior to independence. However, the lack of wheat in the nation—a crucial component needed for its manufacture—caused its manufacturing to stop following independence.

The company reintroduced its biscuit under the new brand "Parle-G" to counter the rivalry after resuming manufacturing in the face of fierce competition, particularly from Britannia's Glucose-D biscuit. In reference to the definition of "G," Parle Gluco biscuits were shortened to Parle-G after 1980. Nevertheless, the company marketed the biscuit in 2000 using the slogan "G for Genius," even though the first meaning of "G" in Parle-G was "glucose."