Published 21:47 IST, July 29th 2024
Uncertainty Grips IAS Aspirants as Delhi Authorities Initiate Action After Coaching Centre Deaths
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, on Sunday, sealed 13 illegally-run coaching centres in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Uncertainty Grips IAS Aspirants in Delhi Authorities Initiate Action After Coaching Centre Deaths | Image: PTI
21:17 IST, July 29th 2024