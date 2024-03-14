Unconstitutional or Practical? INDI Divided Over One Nation, One Election

Advertisement

New Delhi: The submission of the Kovind Committee's report on 'One Nation, One Election' to President Droupadi Murmu sparked a political storm, particularly among opposition parties. While some lauded the initiative as 'practical', the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of attempting to dismantle the Constitution under the guise of 'one nation, no election'. For the unversed, in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu that ran into over 18,000 pages, the panel headed by Kovind recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

One Nation, One Election: INDI Divided

Speaking to reporters about the One Nation, One Election idea, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister’s objective is very clear, he is going around asking for a clear majority, a two-thirds majority, 400 seats, and the cat is out of the bag. They want to completely dismantle Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution and with what objective — ‘one nation, no election’ that is what they want.” In its report, the panel said simultaneous polls will spur the development process and social cohesion, deepen the foundations of the democratic rubric and help realise aspirations of “India, that is Bharat”.

The National Conference, on the other hand, supported ‘One Nation, One Election’ calling it a 'practical move'.

One Nation, One Election: Who Supported, Who Opposed

The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' approached 62 parties out of which 47 responded -- 32 in support of holding elections simultaneously, 15 against it. The AAP, Congress and CPI(M) rejected the proposal saying it undermines democracy and the basic structure of the Constitution, said the report. The BSP did not explicitly oppose it, but highlighted concerns regarding the large territorial extent and population of the country, which could make implementation challenging, it stated.

The Samajwadi Party in its submission said if simultaneous elections are implemented, state-level parties will not be able to compete with national parties in electoral strategy and expenditure leading to increased discord between these two sets of parties.

Among state parties, AIUDF, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM, CPI, DMK, Naga People's Front, and Samajwadi Party opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous elections.

The AIADMK, All Jharkhand Students Union, Apna Dal (Soney Lal), ASOM Gana Parishad, Biju Janata Dal, Lok Janshakti Party (R), Mizo National Front, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Shiromani Akali Dal, and United People's Party Liberal supported the proposal.

Others including Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Indian Union Muslim League, Jammu And Kashmir National Conference, Janata Dal (Secular), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Sikkim Democratic Front, Telugu Desam Party, and YSR Congress Party did not respond.

Among other parties, CPI(ML) Liberation, and Social Democratic Party of India opposed it, while Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, Bharatiya Samaj Party, Gorakha National Liberal Front, Hindustani Aavam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) were among those who opposed.

The report also said that at an all-party meeting in 2019, which was attended by 19 political parties to discuss critical reforms in governance, simultaneous elections were among the issues discussed and 16 of them favoured it. Only three parties opposed the idea, it said.

One Nation, One Election: Which Parties Supported The Idea in 2019

According to the report, in the 2019 meeting, the parties that supported the idea were: the BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (United), YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Lok Janshakti Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Apna Dal, All Jharkhand Students Union, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, National Democratic Progressive Party, National People's Party, People's Democratic Party, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and Republican Party of India supported the proposal. The CPI(M), AIMIM and the RSP were the only parties that had opposed it.