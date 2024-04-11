Advertisement

Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was injured after a group of inmates allegedly attacked him in Goa's Central Jail on Tuesday, an official said.

Prison officials then intervened and prevented the situation from escalating, he said.

In the morning, a group of inmates attacked undertrial Gajendra Singh, who is in the Colvale-based jail in connection with the case of ransacking a popular shack at the Calangute beach.

Singh received injuries and was shifted to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town, where he was provided medical treatment and then taken back to the jail, the official said. PTI RPS GK GK