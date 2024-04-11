Updated March 1st, 2022 at 13:32 IST
Undertrial injured in attack by inmates in Goa jail
Undertrial injured in attack by inmates in Goa jail
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was injured after a group of inmates allegedly attacked him in Goa's Central Jail on Tuesday, an official said.
Prison officials then intervened and prevented the situation from escalating, he said.
Advertisement
In the morning, a group of inmates attacked undertrial Gajendra Singh, who is in the Colvale-based jail in connection with the case of ransacking a popular shack at the Calangute beach.
Singh received injuries and was shifted to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town, where he was provided medical treatment and then taken back to the jail, the official said. PTI RPS GK GK
Advertisement
Published March 1st, 2022 at 13:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.