Updated March 1st, 2022 at 13:32 IST

Undertrial injured in attack by inmates in Goa jail

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Panaji, Mar 1 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner was injured after a group of inmates allegedly attacked him in Goa's Central Jail on Tuesday, an official said.

Prison officials then intervened and prevented the situation from escalating, he said.

In the morning, a group of inmates attacked undertrial Gajendra Singh, who is in the Colvale-based jail in connection with the case of ransacking a popular shack at the Calangute beach.

Singh received injuries and was shifted to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town, where he was provided medical treatment and then taken back to the jail, the official said. PTI RPS GK GK

Published March 1st, 2022 at 13:32 IST

