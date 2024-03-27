×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

UNESCO Adds Garba in Intangible Cultural Heritage List, PM Modi Says it a Celebration of Life

Prime Minister Modi reminisced about its recent inscription on the 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO in December.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
UNESCO
UNESCO Adds Garba in Intangible Cultural Heritage List, PM Modi Says it a Celebration of Life | Image:PM Modi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a heartening testament to the enduring vibrancy of Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the rising global prominence of Garba, the traditional dance form of Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi took to social media to express his delight at Garba's burgeoning popularity worldwide. He remarked, "Garba is a celebration of life, culture, and devotion. It also brings people together. It is gladdening to note that Garba’s global popularity is on the rise!" 

Highlighting a significant milestone in Garba's journey, Prime Minister Modi reminisced about its recent inscription on the 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO in December. 

PM shares insights into memorable Garba Night in Paris 

Recounting the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Garba's UNESCO inscription, Prime Minister Modi shared insights into a memorable Garba Night held in Paris, where the Indian community congregated in large numbers. 

Accompanying his message were captivating photographs capturing the essence of Garba, depicting individuals immersed in the rhythmic exuberance of the dance.

Additionally, a copy of the UNESCO certificate served as a poignant symbol of Garba's newfound global acclaim, a testament to its enduring legacy and cultural resonance.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:32 IST

