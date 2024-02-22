English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:42 IST

'Unfounded, False': 15-Page Calcutta HC Order Exposes Mamata Police's Lies

Calcutta High Court in its 15-page order exposed the Trinamool government's falsehoods.

Digital Desk
Calcutta HC Remarks Against Mamata Govt
Calcutta HC Remarks Against Mamata Govt | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Mamata's cops, Calcutta High Court in its 15-page order exposed the Trinamool government's falsehoods. "The petitioner never approached the complainant or the other female resident, let alone pulled the nightie of the petitioner. A thorough examination of the videograph dispels any doubts regarding the falsity of the allegations presented in the First Information Report (FIR) or the statement provided under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, by the complainant, confirming them to be unfounded and false", the HC order mentioned.  

Exposing Mamata's cops' lies further, the HC observed, “Fortunately, the entire incident of February 19, 2024, was recorded by the cameraman accompanying the petitioner. The videograph was produced before this Court and the same was played in the open Court in presence of the Investigating Officer of the case. The videograph unequivocally shows that the petitioner and his cameraman were positioned outside the residential premises of the complainant. An interview with the complainant was conducted in the presence of another female resident keeping a reasonable distance. The questions posed during the interview were answered by the complainant. ”

 

Santu Pan vs State of Bengal: The Calcutta High Court Verdict in 7 Key Points

  1. I am of the view that the petitioner should be granted bail and the present criminal case initiated against him should be stayed.
  2. In the current situation in Sandeshkhali, the freedom of the press is crucial as it serves as the fourth pillar, alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
  3. This pillar must be allowed to function freely and independently, without any fear of reprisal or intimidation.
  4. It is through a free press that the public is informed and empowered, and that the government is held accountable.
  5. Accordingly, the petitioner is directed to be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs.500/- with one surety of like amount, to the satisfaction of the learned Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Basirhat, North 24-Parganas.
  6. All further proceedings of Sandeshkhali P.S. case no.38 of 2024 dated February 19, 2024, under Sections 447/448/354/ 354C/ 509/ 506 /34 of the
    Indian Penal Code shall remain stayed till the disposal of this writ petition.
  7. Let the affidavit-in-opposition be filed by the State within a period of four weeks; a reply thereto, if any, may be filed by the petitioner within two weeks thereafter.  List the matter after six weeks under the heading “Hearing”. 

Sandeshkhali Uprising

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader.  It all started on a sleepy, cold morning of January 5 after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of now absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh in Sandeshkhali in the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Shajahan’s men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency’s men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city.

Advertisement

Considered the last word in Sandeshkhali in the Basirhat sub-division in the district, Shajahan, who is also a member of Zilla Parishad, has been at large since then, but his close associates claimed that he is “very much in control of things” in the area.

After the ED incident, local women in large numbers came out in the open and alleged that  Shajahan and his men forcibly grabbed their land for prawn cultivation, torturing and sexually harassing them for several years.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo