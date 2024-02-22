Advertisement

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Mamata's cops, Calcutta High Court in its 15-page order exposed the Trinamool government's falsehoods. "The petitioner never approached the complainant or the other female resident, let alone pulled the nightie of the petitioner. A thorough examination of the videograph dispels any doubts regarding the falsity of the allegations presented in the First Information Report (FIR) or the statement provided under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, by the complainant, confirming them to be unfounded and false", the HC order mentioned.

Exposing Mamata's cops' lies further, the HC observed, “Fortunately, the entire incident of February 19, 2024, was recorded by the cameraman accompanying the petitioner. The videograph was produced before this Court and the same was played in the open Court in presence of the Investigating Officer of the case. The videograph unequivocally shows that the petitioner and his cameraman were positioned outside the residential premises of the complainant. An interview with the complainant was conducted in the presence of another female resident keeping a reasonable distance. The questions posed during the interview were answered by the complainant. ”

I am of the view that the petitioner should be granted bail and the present criminal case initiated against him should be stayed. In the current situation in Sandeshkhali, the freedom of the press is crucial as it serves as the fourth pillar, alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. This pillar must be allowed to function freely and independently, without any fear of reprisal or intimidation. It is through a free press that the public is informed and empowered, and that the government is held accountable. Accordingly, the petitioner is directed to be released on bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs.500/- with one surety of like amount, to the satisfaction of the learned Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Basirhat, North 24-Parganas. All further proceedings of Sandeshkhali P.S. case no.38 of 2024 dated February 19, 2024, under Sections 447/448/354/ 354C/ 509/ 506 /34 of the

Indian Penal Code shall remain stayed till the disposal of this writ petition. Let the affidavit-in-opposition be filed by the State within a period of four weeks; a reply thereto, if any, may be filed by the petitioner within two weeks thereafter. List the matter after six weeks under the heading “Hearing”.

Sandeshkhali Uprising

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader. It all started on a sleepy, cold morning of January 5 after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of now absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh in Sandeshkhali in the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Shajahan’s men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency’s men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city.

Considered the last word in Sandeshkhali in the Basirhat sub-division in the district, Shajahan, who is also a member of Zilla Parishad, has been at large since then, but his close associates claimed that he is “very much in control of things” in the area.

After the ED incident, local women in large numbers came out in the open and alleged that Shajahan and his men forcibly grabbed their land for prawn cultivation, torturing and sexually harassing them for several years.