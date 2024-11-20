Published 18:50 IST, November 20th 2024
UNICEF Report: India to House 350 Million Children by 2050 Amid Rising Climate Risks
India will house 350M children by 2050, despite a decline of 106M, facing climate risks and tech divides. UNICEF urges investments in rights and sustainability.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UNICEF Report: India to House 350 Million Children by 2050 Amid Rising Climate Risks | Image: Unsplash
18:06 IST, November 20th 2024