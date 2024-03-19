Advertisement

Imphal: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday held a meeting in Manipur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, where a group of unknown miscreants retaliated by the security forces opened fire creating a ruckus in between the meeting, as per media reports.

President of MPCC, K Meghachandra said that unknown armed men attacked the Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur during the meeting at TK Woodland Resort in the Ukhrul district of Manipur.

Alfred was successful in escaping unhurt in the burst of gunfire but his escorts retaliated and the meeting resumed reluctantly.

Congress is setting up former MLA of the Ukhrul Assembly Constituency Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur, as the candidate in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe in the coming elections.

This comes as the northeastern state is all set to go to the polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.