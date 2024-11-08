Unidentified Woman's Body Found Hanging from Pole Near Railway Station in UP's Amethi

Amethi: The body of an unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near the Musafirkhana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Friday, police said.

The woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose, suggesting it could be a case of suicide, a police official said, adding a pair of slippers was also found near the site.

"The woman's body was found hanging near the Musafirkhana railway station. We have sent it for post-mortem and are taking steps for identification through social media and other sources," Station House Officer Vivek Singh said.

When asked about involving the railway police in the post-mortem process, Singh said, "We notified the railway police, but after waiting for a considerable time without any response, the Musafirkhana police proceeded with the post-mortem."