Published 17:30 IST, July 23rd 2024

Union Budget 2024-25: Delhi Police Gets Rs 11,400.81 cr, Allocation Down By 6%

Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,400.81 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25, a decrease of six per cent from the last fiscal. For the financial year 2023-2024, the budget allocated to Delhi Police was Rs 11,932.03 crore (4.45 per cent decrease).