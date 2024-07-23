sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:35 IST, July 23rd 2024

3 New Corridors, One Power Plant In Pirpainti: What Bihar Got In Sitharaman's Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for Bihar in infrastructure arena while delivering the Union Budget of 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for Bihar in infrastructure arena
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for Bihar in infrastructure arena | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:16 IST, July 23rd 2024

Budget