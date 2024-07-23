Published 13:35 IST, July 23rd 2024
3 New Corridors, One Power Plant In Pirpainti: What Bihar Got In Sitharaman's Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for Bihar in infrastructure arena while delivering the Union Budget of 2024
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made key announcements for Bihar in infrastructure arena | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:16 IST, July 23rd 2024