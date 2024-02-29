English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Union Cabinet Approves Creation of International Big Cat Alliance

The International Big Cat Alliance, comprised of 96 countries, is aimed at establishing a common platform for the conservation of big cats like tigers.

Digital Desk
Five of the seven varieties of big cats are found in India.
Five of the seven varieties of big cats are found in India. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, on Thursday, approved the creation of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a global network comprising 96 big cat range countries. The aim of this multi-nation, multi-agency initiative is to establish a common platform for conservation efforts aimed at tigers and other big cats. The alliance will be headquartered in India.

Out of the seven big cats (tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah), five — tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard and cheetah — are found in India.

The Cabinet has cleared a one-time budgetary support of Rs 150 crore for the IBCA for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Acknowledging India's leading role in conserving tigers, other big cats and many of its endangered species, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had during his speech on Global Tiger Day, 2019 called for an alliance of global leaders to curb poaching in Asia.

The IBCA aims for cooperation among countries for mutual benefit in furthering the conservation agenda.

The IBCA would have a multi-pronged approach in broad-basing and establishing linkages in several areas and help in knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, networking, advocacy, finance and resource support.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

