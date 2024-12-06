Union Cabinet Approves Opening Of 85 New Kendriya Vidyalayas, 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas Across India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the opening of new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas in several states across India. This decision aims to enhance access to quality education for thousands of students. The Cabinet has decided to open 85 new KVs, which will be spread across various regions, and are aimed at addressing the growing demand for quality education. The construction of these schools, along with the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya, is estimated to cost Rs 5,872.08 crore, with the funds to be allocated over a period of eight years starting from 2025-26. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are designed to provide educational facilities to talented children from rural areas.

Currently, there are 1,256 Kendriya Vidyalayas in operation, including three schools abroad in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran, serving approximately 13.56 lakh students. The expansion of these schools will further strengthen the national education network, offering more opportunities for students in remote and underserved areas.

These new schools will have a capacity of 560 students each, benefiting around 15,680 children. The development of these institutions is expected to create around 1,316 permanent employment opportunities, as each Navodaya Vidyalaya will employ approximately 47 staff members.

In addition to the educational initiatives, the Cabinet has also given the green light for the expansion of the Delhi Metro. The project will be developed in four phases, with a new corridor approved for the metro system in Delhi. This expansion is part of the government's efforts to improve public transportation and reduce congestion in the national capital.

According to reports, decisions worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore were taken during the Cabinet meeting. The expansion of the metro is one of the key projects, with a focus on increasing connectivity and reducing travel time for commuters.

India's metro journey began 40 years ago, and since then, significant progress has been made. Before the Modi government took office, 248 km of metro lines were built. However, between 2014 and 2024, an impressive 745 km of metro lines were constructed, marking a substantial increase in the country's metro network.