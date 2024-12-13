'Drama': Union MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar Slams Telangana Govt For Allu Arjun's Arrest

Allu Arjun's Arrest: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday slammed the Congress-led Telangana government for the arrest of the cine star Allu Arjun.

The Union Minister alleged that the arrest of a National Award-winning actor was done by the state government just to “steal the spotlight.” He termed the functioning of the Congress-led Telangana government as “Drama over delivery, diversion over governance.”

In a social media post on X, he wrote, “Drama over delivery, diversion over governance - that's Telangana Congress Government for you! While those who once misruled and looted the state walk free, they arrested a National Award-winning actor to steal the spotlight. Sensationalism won't hide their incompetence - Whole Nation saw through Congress' desperate drama!”

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun, hours after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4.

Advocate Karam Komireddy, representing the Sandhya Theatre management, confirmed the interim bail granted to him in the case.

"Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail for a period of four weeks. He shall execute a personal bond of Rs50,000 with the Superintendent of Chanchalguda Central Jail. Thereafter, he will be released on bail," advocate Komireddy said.

"We appeared on behalf of the management of Sandhya Theatre and filed a quash petition before the High Court. The court has directed the police not to arrest those from the management who have not yet been detained. Two owners of Sandhya Theatre, who had been arrested, were also ordered to be released on interim bail," he added.

Heavy police security was deployed outside Chanchalguda Central Jail, where actor Allu Arjun was brought earlier in the evening after being remanded to custody.

Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident led to the death of a woman, 35-year-old Revathi, and injuries to her son, prompting a police investigation that culminated in the arrest of three individuals and, later, the actor himself.

Earlier in the day, advocate Rajesh, commenting on the case, stated that Allu Arjun's lawyer had argued in court that the actor had neither knowledge of nor intent to commit the alleged offences. The defence also contended that the charges in the FIR were not applicable to the accused.

The actor was brought to Chikkadpally police station for questioning. His father, Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, and father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy were present during the proceedings.

The stampede occurred when fans rushed into Sandhya Theatre following Allu Arjun's arrival ahead of the film's premiere. Police resorted to mild lathi charges to control the crowd, but the chaos led to the fatal injury of Revathi. Her son, Shreethej, was hospitalised with injuries.