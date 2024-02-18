English
Updated September 7th, 2021 at 12:19 IST

Union minister Danve travels in Mumbai local train, reviews passenger amenities

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Union minister Raosaheb Danve travelled in a local train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities during his first official visit to the city after assuming charge as the Minister of State for Railways, officials said.

Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station.

During the 20 to 25-minute-long journey, he interacted with passengers and media persons, railway officials said.

The minister then inspected various passenger amenities at Dadar station, which is one of the busiest railway stations in the metropolis, they said.

He will later travel in a local train to Thane station where he will conduct an inspection of the passenger facilities, officials said.

At the Dadar station, Danve flagged off a Konkan-bound train booked on FTR (Full Tariff Rate) through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who was present at the Dadar station along with other party leaders, told reporters that the FTR train, named as the "Modi Express", was going to ferry around 1,800 people to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival beginning from September 10. PTI KK GK GK

Published September 7th, 2021 at 12:19 IST

Republic Top 5

  Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
